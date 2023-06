FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Donut lovers, unite.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut to customers on National Donut Day, Friday, June 2.

According to Dunkin’s website, the offer for a free donut is available with the purchase of any beverage.

Do not miss out on getting your favorite donut for free.

