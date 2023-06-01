Cows rescued after falling off truck, Allen County police searching for owners

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for answers as three cows were rescued after they fell off of a moving truck Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police say they received multiple 911 calls from people who say they saw multiple cows fall off the back of a truck traveling along S.R. 37, near Springfield Center Road in northeastern Allen County.

Officers say they have rescued three cows, which appear to be unharmed, and are not sure how many may still be loose.

They say the cows are currently with a foster family as police search for the owner. Anyone with information on the potential owner is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 260-449-3000.

