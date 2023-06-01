CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the woman that was killed in the I-69 N crash near Union Chapel Road early Wednesday morning.

The coroner identified the woman as 24-year-old Megan Hazzard of Louisville, Kentucky.

The crash happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning near mile marker 317 north of the Union Chapel Road exit. Hazzard was the driver of the vehicle, and officials say she died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The two passengers in the vehicle were listed in critical condition.

The coroner says Hazzard died from “multiple blunt impact injuries,” and is the 17th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Fort Wayne police.

