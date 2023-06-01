Carroll freshmen high jumpers Sinish and Slone soar to state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll high jumpers Bailey Sinish, and Isabella Slone finished as the only two freshmen in the top three, let alone the top 10, in their regional championship meet.

Sinish captured the individual regional title, jumping 5 feet 7 inches, while Slone also qualified for state, soaring 5 feet 5 inches.

The two will compete in the IHSAA state meet at 3:30 p.m Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, IN.

