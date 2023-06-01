Buckets With My Brother: Haag siblings bond through wheelchair basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kenzie Haag started her sports journey about a decade ago at Turnstone.

Kenize, her father Troy, and her brother Alex all have familial spastic paraplegia. Troy saw a great opportunity for his kids to get into competition through wheelchair basketball.

She was hesitant at first, but Kenzie quickly fell in love with the sport. She didn’t quite enjoy sharing the court with her brother Alex though.

“My older brother is like my best friend,” Kenzie said. “It wasn’t that way when we first started playing though.”

“During the first three, four years, we were definitely fighting on the court a lot,” Alex said. “It was just constantly. My mom was getting involved because we were bickering back and forth.”

Over time though, Kenzie and Alex grew closer together, and they credit basketball for helping make that happen.

“I think a lot of our connection is from basketball,” Alex said. “That’s how our relationship’s built.”

Now the sport will put some distance between the two, as Kenzie prepares to play at the University of Arizona.

