Air Quality Action Day declared for 3 northeast Indiana counties Friday

(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for three northeast Indiana counties as high ozone levels are forecast for Friday, June 2.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the AQAD for over a dozen counties, including Allen, Huntington, and Wabash in northeast Indiana.

The alert is in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on June 2. IDEM says anyone who is sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside.

“Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors,” IDEM says. “Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.”

Leaders gave the following tips on how to help reduce ozone:

  • Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

For more information, visit IDEM’s website.

