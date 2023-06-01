Air Quality Action Day declared for 3 northeast Indiana counties Friday and Saturday

(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for three northeast Indiana counties as high ozone levels are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the AQAD for over a dozen counties, including Allen, Huntington, and Wabash in northeast Indiana.

The alert is in effect from midnight on June 2 to 11:59 p.m. on June 3. IDEM says anyone who is sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside.

“Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors,” IDEM says. “Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.”

Leaders gave the following tips on how to help reduce ozone:

  • Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

For more information, visit IDEM’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified
State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
Man connected to Alabama murder arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after he led police on a...
FWPD: Man arrested after crashing into multiple cars during Wednesday pursuit
Whitley County Consolidated Schools
Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday

Latest News

Zent family (from left to right): Sarah, Aubree, Ashton, Carter
Family to hold remembrance celebration on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Allen County CASA swears in eight new advocates
Allen County CASA swears in eight new advocates
Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat
Northside, McMillen pool openings delayed due to lifeguard shortage
Healthier Moms and Babies Diaper Drive
Healthier Moms and Babies looking to collect 100 thousand items in Community-Wide Diaper Drive