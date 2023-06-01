21Investigates: Vigilante Justice

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - County prosecutors and police say more and more vigilante groups are trying to expose child predators online.

Law enforcement had been using this tactic for years, training officers how to go online, pretend to be teenagers, and wait for predators to emerge. But now county prosecutors and police say the number of vigilante groups trying to expose child predators online is growing.

‘Bikers Against Predators’ is one of those growing groups. Boots is the president of the non-profit. He wouldn’t give us his real name for safety reasons. The group’s mission is to catch and expose online child predators, an issue that hits close to home for Boots.

“We had a case with one of our family members that was a victim of an online predator,” Boots said. “As a father and as a community, we felt there wasn’t a lot done in this case and not because law enforcement hasn’t taken the proper steps it’s because it’s hard to find who they were talking to.”

How does it work?

Members of the group will pose as teenage girls creating social media and dating profiles. Then they wait.

“We wait for them to lead the conversation sexual,” Boots said. “Once they do and they ask if they would like to meet. The only difference is that it’s us there and not a real minor.”

When they meet, Boots live streams the interaction on Facebook while another member calls the police. Boots says they use burner phones, then hand over all of the texts and video to police.

Over the past two years, the group says they have caught 218 men and one woman looking to meet minors online for sex.

Out of the last 10 men shown on the group’s Facebook page, six have been charged with some level of child solicitation and three are waiting to see if charges will be filed.

Boots says they are looking to expand operations as he says more county prosecutors are taking their cases.

Is what they’re doing legal?

Jody Madeira, a professor of law at Indiana University, says yes.

“We call these groups ‘vigilante groups’,” Madeira said. “There are no laws that prohibit this type of activity. The concern, really, is that the evidence may not stand up in court because it could be second or thirdhand, which could create wiggle room for defense lawyers.”

Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander has prosecuted cases brought to his office by groups like ‘Bikers Against Predators.’ However, he says his preference is to let law enforcement do its job.

“We’d hate to have a situation where someone got seriously hurt or even killed during one of these confrontations,” McAlexander said. “So, you have to pick what your real goal is. Do you want criminal prosecutions or do you want to make a splash on Facebook?”

McAlexander says they consider a lot of factors when deciding whether or not to move forward with a case.

“We want citizen cooperation, but we have to follow the rules and I think that sometimes when people do this, they have unrealistic expectations of how the system will do it,” McAlexander said. “It’s not because we don’t want to go after the bad guys, it’s that we have to do it right. If we don’t do it right and there’s an appeal, it gets sent back to us.”

Indiana State Police agree with the warning against vigilante groups taking cases into their own hands.

ISP Captain Ron Galaviz told 21Alive that they ask the general public not to take the law into their own hands and call local law enforcement.

Boots argues his group is careful and they’ve developed tactics that make for solid cases.

“I would want to know, and I feel that same thing would happen to anybody in the community, and it does happen every time we catch somebody,” Boots said. “‘That’s my brother, that’s my neighbor, that’s my boss’ and these people will have access to your children.”

While cases are increasing, McAlexander says he wants to stress that the criminal process takes time. From the time a person is caught on camera to criminal charges being filed, it could take months. Those caught on camera are believed to be innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.