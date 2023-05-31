Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop by Fort Wayne police.

Police say around 4:15 Tuesday morning, an officer was on patrol in the 2400 block of S Clinton Street when they saw a vehicle swerving across different lanes and going under the speed limit, causing police to pull the car over.

According to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the officer noticed the man was drinking from a liquor bottle when they approached the car. The officer says the man, identified as Rashad A. Jackson-Tatum, wanted to keep drinking, but they stopped him, believing he was possibly intoxicated.

The release said the officer saw a handgun next to Jackson-Tatum.

The officer asked Jackson-Tatum to exit the car, which he refused. The news release says the officer called for backup.

When backup officers arrived, they physically removed Jackson-Tatum from the vehicle and claimed he resisted.

Officers found three handguns in the vehicle, and one gun was reported stolen.

Jackson-Tatum, according to police, is also a convicted felon, meaning he is not allowed to possess any firearms.

Police say he was arrested and faces several charges, including theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun, with a felony conviction in the last 15 years.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.