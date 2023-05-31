State Fire Marshal, gaming commission investigating Huntertown warehouse fire

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Wednesday morning fire at a warehouse on Huntertown’s north side is under investigation by two state agencies, officials say.

Huntertown Fire Department Assistant Chief Tyler Treesh says they were called to Seamless Flooring Solutions, near W Shoaff and Lima Roads, around 5 a.m. He says a passerby saw the fire and called 911.

He says the department didn’t have its usual manpower as several crews were helping with a fatal crash along I-69, so they had to call area firefighters for help. Once they had enough units, they had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Treesh says the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate as the warehouse was storing pull tabs. They say the Indiana Gaming Commission is also sending an investigator.

The owner Seamless Flooring Solutions was seen taking several boxes of pull tabs out of the warehouse following the fire Wednesday morning. (staff)

