State Fire Marshal, gaming commission investigating Huntertown warehouse fire

Leaders say both agencies are investigating as the warehouse was storing pull tabs.
Huntertown warehouse fire on May 31.
Huntertown warehouse fire on May 31.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Wednesday morning fire at a warehouse on Huntertown’s north side is under investigation by two state agencies, officials say.

Huntertown Fire Department Assistant Chief Tyler Treesh says they were called to Seamless Flooring Solutions, near W Shoaff and Lima Roads, around 5 a.m. He says a passerby saw the fire and called 911.

He says the department didn’t have its usual manpower as several crews were helping with a fatal crash along I-69, so they had to call area firefighters for help. Once they had enough units, they had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Treesh says the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate as the warehouse was storing pull tabs. They say the Indiana Gaming Commission is also sending an investigator.

The owner Seamless Flooring Solutions was seen taking several boxes of pull tabs out of the...
The owner Seamless Flooring Solutions was seen taking several boxes of pull tabs out of the warehouse following the fire Wednesday morning.(staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Humane Fort Wayne offering $10 microchip special in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
In an effort to help curb the number of lost pets during summer holidays, a Fort Wayne shelter is giving pet owners a deal.

News

One killed in Grant County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
One person was killed and one badly wounded after a vehicle in Grant County early Wednesday morning.

Community

City leaders detail Pillars of Hope and Justice dedication ceremony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders provided updates for public parking and traffic restrictions on the day of the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument dedication downtown.

Crime

State Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested for allegedly drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning, police records show.

Latest News

Weather

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest for Fort Wayne man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop by Fort Wayne police.

News

Man struck by vehicle on Main Street Wednesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police were on the scene of a morning crash that involved a pedestrian on Wednesday.

News

One dead, two in life-threatening condition after I-69 N crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials are investigating a crash that left one dead and two others seriously injured Wednesday morning.

News

Softball Regionals 5/30/23

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Can you legally break a car window to save an unattended child?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
As the temperatures rise throughout the Hoosier state, so do the temperatures in cars sitting in the hot sun.