Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County

May. 31, 2023
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested for allegedly drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning, police records show.

Indiana State Police tell 21Alive affiliate WTHR Lucas crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour, around midnight Wednesday. Officers say he then took off in the crashed car, which was found by Seymour officers a short time later, with Lucas nearby.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website says 58-year-old Lucas is charged with operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating while intoxicated. Records show the Seymour man was booked in the jail around 3:45 a.m. and was released on a $705 bond by 8 a.m.

Lucas has represented House District 69 since 2012, covering portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

