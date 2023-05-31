One killed in Grant County crash

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was killed and one badly wounded after a vehicle in Grant County early Wednesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 8500 block of W State Road 22 around 3:20 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they found the passenger walking around outside the car with “extensive injuries” while the driver was entrapped inside.

Officials say both the passenger and driver were airlifted to a Fort Wayne area hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Deputies say they do not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash, and their identities have yet to be released.

