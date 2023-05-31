One dead, two in life-threatening condition after I-69 N crash

May. 31, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials are investigating a crash that left two people seriously injured Wednesday morning.

INDOT officials say the crash happened early Wednesday morning, a little before 3:30 on I-69 N, a little past the Union Chapel Road exit between State Road 1 and Hursh Road.

Officials say the car veered off the highway for “unknown reasons” before colliding with a tree

Police say one person, the woman driving the car, died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Officials say all the right lane is closed for the next two hours.

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

