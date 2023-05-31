Man struck by vehicle on Main Street Wednesday morning

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police were on the scene of a morning crash that involved a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Officials say they received a call around 6:34 Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of W Main Street, near Cherry Street, on the Main Street corridor.

Police say a man in his forties was crossing the street when the vehicle struck him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and there is no word on his condition.

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

