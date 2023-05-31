Humane Fort Wayne offering $10 microchip special in June

Humane Fort Wayne is offering $10 microchips on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In an effort to help curb the number of lost pets during summer holidays, a Fort Wayne shelter is giving pet owners a deal.

Humane Fort Wayne says they are offering $10 microchips for dogs and cats on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.

Community Relations Manager Melissa Gibson tells us July Fourth weekend is the number one time pets go missing and end up in shelters. She says with people going in and out of homes during parties and fireworks that spook animals, it’s common for pets to run off.

She says to avoid an influx of animals in shelters where workers can’t find their owners, the shelter is offering half-off microchips next month.

Gibson says anyone with a chip scanner, like shelter employees or vets, can scan the lost pet and will be given contact information for the owner.

Anyone interested can stop by during walk-in hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in the afternoon from 1 to 4, nothing else is required. The clinic is located at 1333 Maycrest Drive, off Lake Avenue. You can find more information on the shelter’s website.

“Please, please microchip your animals. We don’t want to see them out running around with no microchip and no way to reclaim them,” Gibson says.

