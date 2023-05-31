FWPD investigating following hours-long standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating following an hours-long standoff on the city’s east side Wednesday.

Police were called to McCormick Place apartments, between New Haven Avenue and E Pontiac Street, around 10 a.m. Officers say someone called police when they saw two men walking nearby, noticing one of them was armed.

Witnesses told police they then saw the two men run into the apartment complex.

The department’s SWAT unit was then called to the scene. Police say the standoff ended around 3 p.m., and are currently questioning the two men.

No further information has been released at this time. This is a developing report, check back for updates.

