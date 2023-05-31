Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2020 shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder.

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested Javon Thomas Jr., then 17, in December 2020 during a traffic stop. They say he fatally shot 23-year-old Hakeem Cage earlier that month at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments, near the Coliseum.

Police say several people called police around 1 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2020, to report hearing multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found Cage lying outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, marking the 43rd homicide in Allen County that year.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of murder, and his other charges including use of a firearm resulting in death and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury were dropped.

Per his plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to a total of 55 years, with 10 to be served on probation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.