City leaders detail Pillars of Hope and Justice dedication ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders provided updates for public parking and traffic restrictions on the day of the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument dedication downtown.

The monument commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to the former Scottish Rite Auditorium in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1963.

King’s son, Martin Luther King III, will travel to Fort Wayne for the dedication ceremony and will be joined in giving remarks by Mayor Tom Henry and City Council members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl at the 60th-anniversary celebration in the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

Organizers say free parking will be available in the lot across from the Goldstine Center. They ask people to use the west entrance on Fairfield Avenue between Berry and Main Streets.

Fort Wayne police have also announced travel restrictions during the dedication to ensure public safety and “ease pedestrian movement.” Because of restrictions, officials urge attendees to allow time to arrive early and park.

The partial and full restrictions downtown for the event include:

The southbound lane of Ewing Street from the Superior Street roundabout to West Main Street will be closed to traffic from 5:30 p.m. until after the dedication ceremony.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of West Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and Ewing Street will be closed to traffic from 5:30 p.m. until after the dedication ceremony.

West Berry Street between Fairfield Avenue and Ewing Street will be closed to traffic after the dedication ceremony as pedestrians walk to the Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

The Pillars of Hope and Justice dedication starts at 6 p.m. at the northwest corner of W Main and Ewing Streets on June 5, and the celebration begins at 7 p.m.

Pillars of Hope Parking (City of Fort Wayne)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.