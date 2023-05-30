Veteran-made clock stolen from Waynedale VFW Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “First off, who would do that to a Veterans club and then on or around Memorial Day?” John Barkman said.

It’s a fair question, and one most people at VFW Post 1421 have been asking these past two weeks.

The reason? A clock, one that had hung on the wall behind the bar for over a decade, was stolen.

“This weekend we’re honoring those that didn’t make it back,” Barkman said. “That gave the ultimate sacrifice and for someone to do that to a club that honors those men... it’s pretty low.”

John Barkman is the Vice Commander of the Post. He says the clock was made and donated by a Fort Wayne veteran and that it holds sentimental meaning to the post.

He says there was no sign of a break-in, and the clock was likely stolen during business hours. In place of the missing clock is a new one, but one that will take time to get used to.

“Yeah, we have a temporary clock now,” Barkman said. “It’s not the same.”

Barkman has tried to stay optimistic the clock will return and hopes whoever stole it will make the right decision to bring it back.

“We just want the clock back,” Barkman said. “No questions asked, bring it back and it’s done and over with.”

Barkman adds he hasn’t yet contacted police about the clock, but says if it’s not returned soon, he’ll likely have no choice but to make a report.

