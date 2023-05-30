Tell Julian: A Visit to Ziffles Zip N Go and One Love Food Trucks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Autumn Law operates five food trucks in Fort Wayne.

She’s the proud owner of Ziffles Zip N Go, One Love, Baby Got S’mac and her two new trucks are ready to hit the road!

“Our two new trucks that we’re building are hybrid trucks. So those are awesome because they can run all three brands. Ziffles, One Love, and Baby Got S’mac, or they are specialty custom menus, specific to the event or ethnicity,” said Law.

Morning anchor Julian Teekaram tried dishes from Ziffles Zip N Go and One Love. The Ziffles food truck is an extension of the barbeque restaurant in Georgetown Square.

But One Love serves up Jamaican soul food fusion dishes.

Those are two very different cuisines and Autumn wouldn’t have it any other way. She loves to travel and has learned so much about food and culture in different parts of the world. She loves sharing her knowledge with folks here at home.

“Some people might not get to experience Balinese food but when I travel I go with the locals, I go in the villages, we stay amongst them and they’ll take me to the market. I learn the spices and flavors, so developing amazing relationships and bringing a piece of that back here to Fort Wayne is cool.”

Julian tried an assortment of dishes from both food trucks, including jerk chicken and green plantain with ceviche.

Watch the video to see her review.

