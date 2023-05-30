Stolen school bus chase in Ohio ends with suspect arrested in Indiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati ended in an Indiana cornfield late Tuesday morning following a lengthy pursuit, police say.

21Alive affiliate WXIX reports multiple law enforcement agencies started chasing the bus around 10 a.m. in Cincinnati. They say the chase spanned to Indiana on Interstate 74, into Decatur and Shelby Counties.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the chase ended safely and the suspect was in custody in a Tweet posted around 11:45 a.m. No one aside from the driver was on the bus at the time, Wheeles said.

He said multiple police cruisers and properties were damaged during the chase through Decatur and Shelby counties. Luckily, he says no one was hurt.

