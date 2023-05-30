Stolen school bus chase in Ohio ends with suspect arrested in Indiana

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading officers on a pursuit through...
One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading officers on a pursuit through two counties in a stolen school bus.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati ended in an Indiana cornfield late Tuesday morning following a lengthy pursuit, police say.

21Alive affiliate WXIX reports multiple law enforcement agencies started chasing the bus around 10 a.m. in Cincinnati. They say the chase spanned to Indiana on Interstate 74, into Decatur and Shelby Counties.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the chase ended safely and the suspect was in custody in a Tweet posted around 11:45 a.m. No one aside from the driver was on the bus at the time, Wheeles said.

He said multiple police cruisers and properties were damaged during the chase through Decatur and Shelby counties. Luckily, he says no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday
Two injured in Tillman Road bar shooting early Monday
An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox
Bradley Gillespie
POLICE: Body pulled from Ohio River is believed to be escaped Lima inmate
Silver Moon Pub 3 and building for sale
Historic downtown Huntington building and pub for sale

Latest News

Funeral for fallen Farmland volunteer firefighter to be held Wednesday
FWPD warns of scam involving phony traffic citation emails
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaks to members of the media as he...
Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up routine at The Embassy in June
City leaders to hold public meeting for Broadway-Taylor Corridor improvement