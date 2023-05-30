Six injured in Indiana Toll Road crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police say six people were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around mile marker 136 on the Indiana I-80/90 Toll Road in Steuben Cunty around 4:45 p.m. Officers say they saw a Lexus blocking the eastbound lanes and another in flames in a ditch.

They say they saw six injured people being tended to by first responders and bystanders. Two people had severe bleeding, one was bleeding from the leg, and the other, from their arm.

Police say other drivers stopped to pull the four people from the burning car in the ditch.

ISP officials say an investigation details that the Lexus, driven by 37-year-old Samuel Afagbedzi of Maumee Ohio, was driving westward when investigators believe he fell asleep behind the wheel and crossed the grass median, colliding head-on with the other vehicle.

Investigators say there were two people in Afagbedzi’s car, and four in the other vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic was closed down for cleanup, which police say took about three hours to complete, and landing areas were made for helicopters to airlift the victims to a nearby hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

