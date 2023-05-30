POLICE: No injuries in I-469 crash Monday evening

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Monday evening crash on I-469 West took traffic down to one lane.

The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. around mile marker 27 between Maplecrest and Wheelock Roads.

Police say the driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene and have yet to identify the person.

They say the SUV was turned sideways on the road. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the left westbound lane was closed for nearly two hours and reopened later Monday evening.

