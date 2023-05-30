New, family-owned trash hauler offers services to Allen County residents

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County residents will soon have a new option for their trash and recycling services.

Waste Works LLC has started accepting new customers who live outside of Fort Wayne City Limits and will begin providing services starting Saturday, July 1, business leaders announced on Tuesday.

The family-owned business will provide weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling services to Allen County residents, and scheduled bulk trash pickups. Currently, Waste Works services the north, northwest, and southwest parts of the county but leaders say they’d expand that area based on demand.

If you’re interested in their services, you can visit their website here for quotes and to see if you’re in the service area.

A press release says CEO Ryan Borchers has worked in the waste management industry for 20 years, with experience in roles from a residential driver to a senior operations manager. CFO Valerie Borchers has over 8 years of experience working as a CFO consultant for other start-ups, saying both are active in the business’s daily operations.

“We started Waste Works because we saw a need for a garbage collection service that provides great service with fair and consistent pricing. Being a local family, we genuinely care about our friends and neighbors and the environment we serve. Our competitors today consist of large publicly traded companies that clearly do not care about our concerns. The level of service is declining at the same rate the prices are increasing and we know we can do better.”

The Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center says Waste Works is a client of the center and received start-up guidance and marketing-related assistance. Ryan Borchers says neighborhoods and large groups can email him at ryan@wasteworksin.com for group rates and possible discounts.

