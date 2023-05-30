New, family-owned trash hauler offers services to Allen County residents

Waste Works LLC, owned by the Borchers family, has started accepting new customers and will...
Waste Works LLC, owned by the Borchers family, has started accepting new customers and will begin providing services starting Saturday, July 1.(Waste Works)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County residents will soon have a new option for their trash and recycling services.

Waste Works LLC has started accepting new customers who live outside of Fort Wayne City Limits and will begin providing services starting Saturday, July 1, business leaders announced on Tuesday.

The family-owned business will provide weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling services to Allen County residents, and scheduled bulk trash pickups. Currently, Waste Works services the north, northwest, and southwest parts of the county but leaders say they’d expand that area based on demand.

If you’re interested in their services, you can visit their website here for quotes and to see if you’re in the service area.

A press release says CEO Ryan Borchers has worked in the waste management industry for 20 years, with experience in roles from a residential driver to a senior operations manager. CFO Valerie Borchers has over 8 years of experience working as a CFO consultant for other start-ups, saying both are active in the business’s daily operations.

The Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center says Waste Works is a client of the center and received start-up guidance and marketing-related assistance. Ryan Borchers says neighborhoods and large groups can email him at ryan@wasteworksin.com for group rates and possible discounts.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

