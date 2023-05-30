Mechanix Unlimited vandalized by crime of passion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’ve driven past Mechanix Unlimited on Jefferson Boulevard, you’re probably familiar with their signs.

“We try to keep the signs light and humorous and give everyone a chuckle as they drive by,” said Chip Heintzelman, owner.

Today’s sign was no laughing matter.

“We came in this morning and somebody else decided they wanted to put a sign up on our door. We’d like to talk to Kira,” Heintzelman said.

The auto repair shop’s “new sign” read, “I’m sorry Kira, I love you,” and was spray painted across their garage door. There wasn’t a chuckle in sight.

“Instead of coming in to work on people’s cars, I get to work on cleaning somebody else’s problem up.”

Heintzelman was forced to use a power washer to clean the message off and the door will need to be repainted.

Mechanix Unlimited was not the only building to fall victim to the crime of passion, as similar love notes were painted on St. John’s Lutheran Church and other locations.

After wasting his day, Heintzelman would like a similar I’m sorry from Kira’s companion, but suggests they leave the paint at home this time.

“I’d like him to come on down here and see us. We’d like him to at least apologize for coming through and writing his message on there. Public display of affection I understand, but this wasn’t the place for it,” Heintzelman said.

If Kira or her assumed ex is reading this, Mechanix Unlimited would like you to call them at (260) 424-7299 immediately.

