Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up routine at The Embassy in June

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaks to members of the media as he...
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaks to members of the media as he arrives at the White House for a state dinner October 18, 2016 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Barack Obama is hosting a state dinner for Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hopefully, everyone has their tickets secured because comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Fort Wayne this June.

Organizers say Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up routine at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m.

Aside from his most notable role in the late 80s-90s sitcom Seinfeld, his latest project includes the Emmy-nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

If anyone is looking to find tickets online for this event, officials at The Embassy Theatre say the event is completely sold out.

