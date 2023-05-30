Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up routine at The Embassy in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hopefully, everyone has their tickets secured because comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Fort Wayne this June.

Organizers say Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up routine at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m.

Aside from his most notable role in the late 80s-90s sitcom Seinfeld, his latest project includes the Emmy-nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

If anyone is looking to find tickets online for this event, officials at The Embassy Theatre say the event is completely sold out.

