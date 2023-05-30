Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at Allen County Jail

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after a man died while in custody at the Allen County Jail earlier this month.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Courtney Luckadoo was brought to the Allen County Jail by another agency on May 20 and was there for about 40 minutes when he had a “medical emergency”.

Luckadoo, 35, was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says his cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and ISP.

