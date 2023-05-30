FWPD warns of scam involving phony traffic citation emails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning residents of a recent scam involving phony emails about traffic tickets.

Police say if you get an email requesting payment from an alleged traffic camera violation, do not click on the attached link. They say the City does not use traffic cameras for enforcement.

The department says the scam comes in the form of an email like this:

FWPD says the scam comes in an email formatted like this. (FWPD)

Those who receive such an email should not click any attached links. You can report any scams you encounter to the BBB ScamTracker here.

