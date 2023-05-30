FWFD investigates Monday night house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire officials say they are investigating a house fire on the city’s north side.

Officials say the fire happened late Monday evening in the 2000 block of Hidden River Drive a little before 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the basement of a two-story home. They also say the family inside the home at the time of the fire were alerted by the smoke alarms inside the home and left safely.

The fire, according to a release, was extinguished in nearly 10 minutes.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says officials are still investigating the source of the house fire.

