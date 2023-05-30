Funeral for fallen Farmland volunteer firefighter to be held Wednesday
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services for the Farmland volunteer firefighter that passed away Thursday have been announced.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a viewing for Kyle Osgood is set for Tuesday, May 30, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Monroe Central High School at 1878 N 1000 W, Parker City, IN, with a private burial following the service.
Osgood was killed in a tanker crash on May 25 when it rolled over while approaching an S-curve on 1000 W.
Zachary Lee is also a Farmland firefighter. He was injured in the crash and remains in a Fort Wayne hospital.
