Funeral for fallen Farmland volunteer firefighter to be held Wednesday

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services for the Farmland volunteer firefighter that passed away Thursday have been announced.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a viewing for Kyle Osgood is set for Tuesday, May 30, from 4-8 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Monroe Central High School at 1878 N 1000 W, Parker City, IN, with a private burial following the service.

Osgood was killed in a tanker crash on May 25 when it rolled over while approaching an S-curve on 1000 W.

Zachary Lee is also a Farmland firefighter. He was injured in the crash and remains in a Fort Wayne hospital.

