Fort Wayne musicians recognized at Cannes World Film Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some Fort Wayne musicians are being recognized for their work composing the score on a short film called “The Rescue”.

“The Rescue” recently won Best Social Justice Film at the Cannes World Film Festival. The filmmaker, Tess Cacciatore, says she has been making films for years now, and this was this first time she entered her work into a festival and won.

Cacciatore says her film is much more than just a piece of art; it’s activism. She says the piece is based on a true story about human sex trafficking. She originally created the film as an educational piece for hotels, she says, hoping to teach employees how to recognize the signs of human trafficking and help victims.

Data from the International Labor Organization show nearly 30 million people were victims of human trafficking in 2021. More than 6 million were forced into sexual exploitation.

So what does this have to do with Fort Wayne? The score was composed by a group of Fort Wayne musicians at a recording studio called Silverbirch Studios.

The film includes sounds of the violin and piano are paired with haunting vocals. Studio owner Radiance Tyler says they were honored to be a part of the work. She says they created the music to tell the story and speak to victims and those impacted by human trafficking. More than anything, she says she hopes the film helps victims find a way to heal.

Along with Tylor, the other musicians involved on the score are Steve Tyler, Jesse Dilport, Chandler Douglas Jones and Derek Reeves.

Cacciatore says she hopes her film also brings change on a policy level and draws the eyes of lawmakers to protect victims of human trafficking.

The film has not been fully released to the public just yet, but Cacciatore says she is planning to create a call to action to raise money for survivors.

Click here for more information about Cacciatore’s organization called Global Womens Empowerment Network.

