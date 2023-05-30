Fallen Farmland volunteer firefighter honored during Wednesday funeral

By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Loved ones and community members gathered on Wednesday to remember the Farmland volunteer firefighter who passed away last week.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office held a viewing for 29-year-old Kyle Osgood on Tuesday, May 30, from 4-8 p.m.

The funeral service took place Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Monroe Central High School at 1878 N 1000 W, Parker City, IN, with a private burial after.

Osgood and 19-year-old Zachary Lee were driving in a Farmland Volunteer Fire Department tanker when it crashed near County Road 1000 West and 400 North on May 25. While approaching a curve, the tanker rolled over on top of the two men.

Osgood was pronounced dead at the scene and 19-year-old Zachary Lee was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he was last said to be in critical condition. Farmland Volunteer Fire Department has shared a GoFundMe for Lee’s family, you can view that here.

During the funeral on Wednesday, Osgood’s colleagues broadcasted his Final Call. You can listen to it in the video above.

