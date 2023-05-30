City leaders to hold public meeting for Broadway-Taylor Corridor improvement

(WPTA21)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders invite residents to a public meeting to discuss improvements to a busy Fort Wayne corridor.

The city asks for resident feedback on possible improvements to the Broadway and Taylor Street corridors.

The developer, American Structurepont, is completing the study for improvements along Broadway from Wall Street to Creighton Avenue and Taylor Street from Nelson Street to Fairfield Avenue.

Officials say the project is expected to include a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Taylor, as well as include more pedestrian-friendly facilities, “traffic-calming” features, and new lighting and landscaping.

Leaders say the city plans to apply for federal funding to complete the project.

The meeting will be held at Electric Works in the Paddock Room at 1690 Broadway, Building 19, on Wednesday, June 7, from 6-7 p.m. Officials say free parking is available for two hours in the Electric Works parking garage or the surface lot south of the building.

