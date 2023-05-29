Watch Fire allows community to honor fallen veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This was no ordinary campfire at the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum on Friday, this was a blaze of honor.

“The significance of the watch fire, it’s a call to the troops to come in and be healed,” said Roy Vierck, a veteran and organizer of the watch fire. “We continue that today to get the veterans together, get their family members together, to remember the veterans that have been lost over the years.”

For 35 years, the 24-hour bonfire has been a fixture for veterans in the community on Memorial Day weekend. Attendees are encouraged to drop a log on the fire to remember those they have lost. As the logs burn, loved ones reflect, so that their Fallen’s light may never be extinguished.

Just as the flames were a signal on the battlefield for physical healing, those flames still hold the same truth.

“Every year, I see healing going on,” Vierck said. “There are vets that can’t talk. They won’t tell the stories. My grandfathers were a part of that. This allows them to do that, and it allows them to heal.”

The fire doesn’t burn bright without steady watch of volunteers. David McCullough saw to it that the fire continued to shine, but that new act of service for the veteran is of no surprise, is an act of selflessness.

“I do it because of the people I know,” McCullough said. “People I’ve gotten to know real close and they passed away.”

As the warm glow touched each of those who stared and reflected, Vierck’s own warm memories of the ones he has lost began to radiate.

“I’m remembering both my grandfathers,” Vierck said. “Neither one of them would talk about their stories. If they would have gone to something like this. They would’ve been able to talk about some of the emotional damage they had.”

If you want to participate in the watch fire, the veterans plan to hold the same event next year.

