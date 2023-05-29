Two injured in Tillman Road bar shooting early Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say at least two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting on the city’s south side.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:15 Monday morning on East Tillman Road, in the parking lot of The 19th Hole bar.

The two injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

Police say they have yet to find or have any details on a suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.