Two injured in Tillman Road bar shooting early Monday

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say at least two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting on the city’s south side.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:15 Monday morning on East Tillman Road, in the parking lot of The 19th Hole bar.

The two injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

Police say they have yet to find or have any details on a suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Bradley Gillespie
POLICE: Body pulled from Ohio River is believed to be escaped Lima inmate
Silver Moon Pub 3 and building for sale
Historic downtown Huntington building and pub for sale
Josef Newgarden (2) competes during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden gives Roger Penske his 19th win in dramatic Indianapolis 500
City Utilities addresses smelly tap water concerns

Latest News

Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project
Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project
Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project
Community that Cares: Yellow Frame Project
Robin Mathews' Chevrolet Cruze had to be towed away after it was struck by a tire that got...
Indy 500 fan whose car was struck by errant tire invited to kiss the bricks
Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever end record 20-game losing streak with 90-87 win over Atlanta