South Side student “flies” to new heights in athletics, academics

By Andy Newman and Evan Harris
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Graduation is nearing, and student and pole vaulter here in Fort Wayne is making history both in and out of the classroom.

South Side senior Grace Gillie originally was in gymnastics as a child but now says she took a strong interest in pole vaulting.

She says that she has always wanted to fly and that the sport felt like “the closest thing to flying.”

Last week, Gillie’s passion for pole vaulting saw a new high as she became the first South Side Archer to ever reach the state finals in the pole vault after her first-place win in regionals.

Gillie’s athletic achievements in the air have some competition with her academic achievements, as she will step up to the podium as her class’s salutatorian.

Her coach, Taylor Buzzard says Gillie’s achievements in both athletics and academics take a “tremendous amount of dedication and hard work.”

As Gillie looks forward to state finals and looks back on her experience at South Side, she says the school shaped her into who she is now.

She will be making her way to South Bend to attend Notre Dame this fall. Her final vault is set for June 3 in Bloomington.

Community

Indy 500 fan whose car was struck by errant tire invited to kiss the bricks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable event for many, not the least of whom was Indianapolis resident Robin Mathews.

Community

Pine Lake, Markle pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two popular summer attractions in northeast Indiana are set to open Memorial Day weekend.

Community

Fort Wayne Art Commission seeking artist proposals for public murals

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Artists near and far, now is your time to make The Summit City your canvas.

Community

PHOTOS: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo unveils new red panda exhibit

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After teasing the opening of a new red panda exhibit back in March, zoo leaders unveiled the big change on Friday.

News

Memorial Day Weekend: 35th annual “Watch Fire” to be held to honor fallen heroes

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will hold the 35th annual Watch Fire to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day weekend.

Community

Cross Border Partners needs a helping hand

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
Cross Border Partners is in a bind. The Fort Wayne non-profit partners with over 40 different foundations in the area to assist the needy in the community.

Community

Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A fan-favorite donut shop is giving away free donuts at its Fort Wayne stores after bringing home a noteworthy award.

Community

RibFest returns to Headwaters Park in June

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Grab your napkins and wet wipes, because the annual BBQ RibFest is about to heat up Headwaters Park in June.

Community

Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
The foundation has been around for over two decades now, and one of their programs that these future musical masters have taken advantage of is Mini Maestros. The 10-week course teaches students character, leadership skills, and the basics of piano, but also allows the pint-sized pianists to get in-tuned with what they cherish most.

