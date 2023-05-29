South Side student “flies” to new heights in athletics, academics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Graduation is nearing, and student and pole vaulter here in Fort Wayne is making history both in and out of the classroom.

South Side senior Grace Gillie originally was in gymnastics as a child but now says she took a strong interest in pole vaulting.

She says that she has always wanted to fly and that the sport felt like “the closest thing to flying.”

Last week, Gillie’s passion for pole vaulting saw a new high as she became the first South Side Archer to ever reach the state finals in the pole vault after her first-place win in regionals.

“It’s just really rewarding. It’s something that I really wanted last year, but it just didn’t quite come yet. I just put in even more work over this past year. The moment I realized that I was going to state I just started jumping up and down. I think it was one of the happiest moments of my life up to this point honestly.”

Gillie’s athletic achievements in the air have some competition with her academic achievements, as she will step up to the podium as her class’s salutatorian.

Her coach, Taylor Buzzard says Gillie’s achievements in both athletics and academics take a “tremendous amount of dedication and hard work.”

As Gillie looks forward to state finals and looks back on her experience at South Side, she says the school shaped her into who she is now.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without it. I feel really proud to put on that uniform and represent us well. I’m going to miss wearing it.”

She will be making her way to South Bend to attend Notre Dame this fall. Her final vault is set for June 3 in Bloomington.

