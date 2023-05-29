POLICE: Steuben County man arrested short police chase, crash

(Steuben County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Steuben County man is facing a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges, police say.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says a little after 5:30 Sunday evening, deputies were called to a home in the 4400 block of West C.R. 400 N on a protective order violation (invasion of privacy).

Police say the man tried to escape from them on a motorcycle after being found in a building near the home. Police say 48-year-old James L. Slabaugh lead them on a chase down C.R. 400 N and onto C.R. 425 W.

Officials say the chase was only for a short time, as Slabaugh drove off the road and crashed in an area south of Binkley Road.

Police said they believe Slabaugh was driving at high speeds when he drove off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle. They say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol was a factor at the time of the crash.

Slabaugh was arrested and is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as multiple misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Gillespie
POLICE: Body pulled from Ohio River is believed to be escaped Lima inmate
Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Silver Moon Pub 3 and building for sale
Historic downtown Huntington building and pub for sale
Two injured in Tillman Road bar shooting early Monday

Latest News

South Side student “flies” to new heights in athletics, academics
South Side student “flies” to new heights in athletics, academics
South Side student “flies” to new heights in athletics, academics
Two injured in Tillman Road bar shooting early Monday
Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project
Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project