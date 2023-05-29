POLICE: Steuben County man arrested short police chase, crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Steuben County man is facing a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges, police say.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says a little after 5:30 Sunday evening, deputies were called to a home in the 4400 block of West C.R. 400 N on a protective order violation (invasion of privacy).

Police say the man tried to escape from them on a motorcycle after being found in a building near the home. Police say 48-year-old James L. Slabaugh lead them on a chase down C.R. 400 N and onto C.R. 425 W.

Officials say the chase was only for a short time, as Slabaugh drove off the road and crashed in an area south of Binkley Road.

Police said they believe Slabaugh was driving at high speeds when he drove off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle. They say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol was a factor at the time of the crash.

Slabaugh was arrested and is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as multiple misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.