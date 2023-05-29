Indy 500 fan whose car was struck by errant tire invited to kiss the bricks

Robin Mathews’ Chevrolet Cruze had to be towed away after it was struck by a tire that got launched from the track during the race.
Robin Mathews' Chevrolet Cruze had to be towed away after it was struck by a tire that got launched from the track during the race.(WTHR | Rich Nye)
By WTHR
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WPTA) - The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable event for many, not the least of whom was Indianapolis resident Robin Mathews.

In the late stages of the race Sunday, a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood sent a wheel sailing over the track fence, just clearing a grandstand packed with fans.

The tire smashed the hood of Mathews’ Chevrolet Cruze, which was parked in a lot next to the grandstand.

Fortunately, no one was injured. “Snowball” – the moniker Mathews gave her car – had to be towed away. But the day wasn’t a total loss for Mathews. Not by a long shot.

Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, invited Mathews to a post-race photo session and let her kiss the bricks.

Boles then arranged for someone to drive home the suddenly carless Mathews.

As for the race, it ended a short time later when Josef Newgarden ended 11 years of frustration and finally won the Indianapolis 500, using an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.

