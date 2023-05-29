Community that Cares: The Yellow Frame Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week on a “Community that Cares,” we are highlighting the Yellow Frame Project.

Brian Crowl with the Yellow Frame Project says there is power in the statement of “I made that.” He realized how much meaning art can bring to people.

They started going into places such as long-term care facilities to give residents the opportunity to create their own masterpieces.

They collected frames and painted them yellow to display the creative talent.

Crowl says everyone deserves to have their picture shown on the wall, and it’s the story behind the art that means so much.

To learn more about the Yellow Frame Project, click here.

