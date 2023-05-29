2 children, man dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHR) - Two children and a man were found dead inside a Muncie home investigators said had high carbon monoxide readings, the Delaware County Coroner told WPTA’s partners in news, WTHR.

The three were found inside a home at 1717 East Yale on the northeast side of Muncie, and police believe they were killed Sunday.

While an official cause of death is pending and crews are still investigating, police preliminarily believe carbon monoxide poisoning killed them.

The names of the victims are unknown at this time, but WHTR confirmed a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 25-year-old man were killed.

An undefined woman also found on the scene is being treated at an area hospital.

An autopsy was performed this morning, and there is an ongoing investigation pending toxicology and pathology reports.

The Muncie Police Department and Muncie Fire Department are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.