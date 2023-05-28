Police believe body pulled from Ohio River is escapsed Lima inmate

HENDERSON, KY (WPTA) - The Henderson Police Department says they believe a body pulled from the Ohio River Sunday is that of escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

During a press conference, officials say a preliminary investigation shows they have recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Police were called to the Henderson riverfront after a body was found floating Sunday. Officials say identifiers match Gillespie and an autopsy is set for Tuesday in Madisonville.

RELATED: ‘There’s a major time lapse here’ Prison officials unsure when, how Lima inmates escaped, One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues, Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer, WATCH LIVE: Henderson Police Dept. provides update on day 3 of manhunt

Police say Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, escaped the Allen Oakwood Correctional Facility.

A prison official said Tuesday night the two inmates were last seen on prison security cameras around 8:40 a.m. Monday morning. Prison workers noticed James Lee was not accounted for during the routine inmate count around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials held an emergency headcount at 11:45 a.m. that day and notified authorities of his absence around 12:30 p.m. It wasn’t until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday that prison workers noticed Gillespie had also escaped.

Gillespie and Lee escaped from the institution by concealing themselves in a dumpster. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections four employees have been placced on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

The pair stole a car in Auglaize County, Ohio after escaping the prison. Henderson Police said during Sunday’s press conference they believe Gillespie and Lee broke in and stole a woman’s purse in Vincennes, Indiana and traveled south.

Early Wednesday morning Henderson Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle. When they spotted it, they say they believed Gillespie and Lee were inside. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the car kept going. After a pursuit the car crashed on Henderson’s north side and the began the manhunt. Lee was arrested while Gillespie remained on the run.

For days multiple agencies searched for Gillespie. At the time Henderson Police said it used “all of its manpower and investigating all information to find him.”

Gillespie was convicted in 2016 for the Paulding County murders of Hanna Fischer, 21, and Frank Tracy, 47. Lee was convicted of safecracking, breaking and entering, burglary and judicial sanction.

A reward of $30,000 was offered for information that lead to Gillespie’s capture. Police say a boater found the body on Sunday. At this time officials aren’t sure if they will recieve that reward.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.