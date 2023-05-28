Historic downtown Huntington building and pub for sale

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Huntington pub has closed its doors, less than four months after it opened.

Silver Moon Pub 3 is located across from the Huntington County Courthouse in downtown Huntington. The pub is located in the historic Victorian-era Milligan Block which dates back to 1883.

REALTED : New pub opens in historic downtown Huntington building

Owners of the pub and building have now listed the building.

“It’s been restored into this beautiful facility and no one’s able to use it,” Realtor Maddie Shine said. “It’s been really tough for the Huntington community because of what’s going on on the outside of the building.”

Construcion closed U.S. 224, the road right in front of the bar. The roads been closed since early April. While the road work is not the only reason the pub closed owners say the construction didn’t help.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says they notified surrounding businesses prior to the start of construction. INDOT personnel says they also spoke with a representative of Silver Moon 3 Pub and offered to move barricades as needed so supply deliveries and trash pickup could access the building. However, owners say it didn’t help.

Now owners say they are focusing on the positives.

The historic building has been renovated and updated. Above the pub are two floors of apartments that have also been renovated with new appliances.

“I know the construction will be coming to an end sooner rather than later. But it doesn’t help our situation right now. But the building is set up in a way that it’s going to be so successful to come out and finish out the job.”

Owners are listing the property for $1.2 million dollars. To look at the listing click here.

INDOT says that construction on that portion of U.S. 224 will be done by early September.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.