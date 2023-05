FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears mashed a walk-off hit in the 10th inning to drive in the the only run of a 1-0 victory over the Lugnuts on Friday night.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ryan Bergert pitched a gem, throwing seven innings of scoreless ball with eight strikeouts.

