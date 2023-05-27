NACS school bus driver hangs up the keys after 31 years with district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After 31 years behind the wheel as a Northwest Allen County Schools bus driver, Sherri Bradley is hanging up the keys. 21Alive News was there for the emotional ride as Bradley ran through her route for the final time.

For her, the kids she interacted with over the years is what made her love what she did.

“They’re so unique and special and fun,” Bradley said. “They warm my heart.”

As we went from stop to stop, the connection and care she had for the students on board bus 89 was evident.

With a card in hand at every bus stop, every goodbye was met with a hug.

Being behind the wheel for three decades, Bradley saw a lot of change over the years when she looked out the windshield. There have also been changes to the set of wheels she has driven over the years.

“Things are push-button now. Like we push a button and the door opens. Back in the day, it was the like handle you had to grab and push out,” Bradley said with a smile on her face.

As fewer and fewer kids remained to be dropped off, Bradley made the trip back to the transportation office. As she entered the parking lot, there was a final message over the radio:

“I just want to say thank you for being a second family. I love you. I’m gonna miss you. Have a great summer and next year have a wonderful year with your kiddos.”

