This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Phantom Fireworks in Holland is ready to shine.

“We’ve seen a growth,” said Store Manager Brodie Youtzy. “For Ohio it’s new, so hopefully we get some new customers in.”

This Memorial Day weekend will be the first one when it’s legal to light off consumer grade fireworks in Ohio. According to the state law that took effect July 1, 2022, fireworks can be discharged this Saturday - Monday from 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM. You can read the details of Ohio’s new fireworks laws and the exemptions it entails at the link here.

But what about the recent lack of rainfall?

“It looks like precipitation is going to be below normal over the next 10 to 14 days,” said Meteorologist Richard Garuckas with the National Weather Service, Cleveland Office. He explains the plants and leaves on the trees are holding enough water to keep the service from issuing a Red Flag Warning. That would mean there’s a high threat of an outdoor fire spreading.

“We need what’s called the 10-hour fuel moisture to be below 8%, and looking at the next few days, which includes Monday, it looks like it’s going to be 11-15%, if not higher,” added Garuckas.

Either way, those at Phantom Fireworks are stressing safety first.

“The big thing we push is always have a water bucket nearby. Accidents happen. Sometimes something doesn’t light off right, but always have a bucket of water nearby, always use flat surfaces when you can, fire extinguisher if you have one handy, but if not, bucket of water will work great, too,” said Youtzy.

Here is a list of the dates and times when consumer grade fireworks can be discharged in Ohio:

• July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [1st Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday]

• Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

• New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [last Monday is May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday]

• Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [June 19]

