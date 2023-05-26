Pine Lake, Markle pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

(WPTA) - Two popular summer attractions in northeast Indiana are set to open Memorial Day weekend.

Pine Lake Water Park in Berne is set to open for the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Pine Lake features four slides, a jump tower, a cable ride, a log walk, a splash pad, and duck boats. Tickets for those 10 and up are $9, ages four to nine get in for $7, and those under four get in free.

Also opening to swimmers this weekend is Markle Swimming Pool. The pool, featuring two slides and a cliff dive, is opening at noon on Saturday, May 27. Adults get in for $5 and kids get in for $3.

For more information, you can visit the Pine Lake website or the Markle Swimming Pool website.

