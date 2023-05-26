Memorial Day Weekend: 35th annual “Watch Fire” to be held to honor fallen heroes

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will hold the 35th annual Watch Fire to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day weekend.

The annual event will start at 6 p.m. Friday and burn until 6 p.m. Saturday. You can dedicate a log to the fire to honor a fallen service member and share their story.

The Watch Fire will take place at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. The public is welcome to attend.

