Memorial Day Weekend: 35th annual “Watch Fire” to be held to honor fallen heroes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will hold the 35th annual Watch Fire to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day weekend.

The annual event will start at 6 p.m. Friday and burn until 6 p.m. Saturday. You can dedicate a log to the fire to honor a fallen service member and share their story.

The Watch Fire will take place at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.