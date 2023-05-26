Linda Likes It: Riley Hospital, FWCS and children’s mental health

By Linda Jackson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Riley Hospital for Children has been running a Public Service Announcement on 21Alive during the month of May which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Riley works with Fort Wayne Community Schools and other school districts all over the state to place an emphasis on children’s mental health.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with the new Director of Well-being and Alternative Programs to learn more about the effort.

