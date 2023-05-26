ISP urges drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend

(WECT)
By WPTA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it’s important to keep in mind the number of people who will be on the roads.

Indiana State Police officials tell us they expect a lot of people to be driving through our area, and as we know, there is a lot of construction happening.

AAA says 2.7 million more people will be on the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Some of those people will be driving through the Fort Wayne area to visit the lakes in northeast Indiana.

With so many construction zones, police want you to slow down, give yourself extra travel time, and be patient.

“If you’re going to be an adult and consume adult beverages, please be an adult and pre-plan with a designated driver or stay in place,” ISP Sgt. Brian Walker says.

He also said 14 people died in crashes over Memorial Day weekend last year.

So again, drive sober, slow down, and expect traffic.

Before heading out this weekend, you can also check traffic at INDOT’s 511 website.

