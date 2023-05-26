FWPD: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say she has been found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are looking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

The woman, who was not named, was last seen walking a Shih Tzu dog in the area near Lafayette and E Pontiac Streets. They say she is about 5′4″ and was seen wearing pink glasses with a floral top and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call FWPD at 260-472-1222.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.