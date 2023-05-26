FWPD: Missing woman found safe

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say she has been found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are looking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

The woman, who was not named, was last seen walking a Shih Tzu dog in the area near Lafayette and E Pontiac Streets. They say she is about 5′4″ and was seen wearing pink glasses with a floral top and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call FWPD at 260-472-1222.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Farmland Fire Dept.
One volunteer firefighter killed, second injured in Farmland crash
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Eric Huff walks with his partner, Michele in Auburn. Huff survived a serious motorcycle crash...
Auburn man gets a second chance at life
Rise'n Roll won Fan Favorite in the contest for America's Greatest Donuts.
Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award
City Utilities addresses smelly tap water concerns

Latest News

Fort Wayne Art Commission seeking artist proposals for public murals
Fulbright Scholars - Jessica Melvin (left), Madison Pickering (right)
Fort Wayne, Anderson natives named Fulbright Student Award recipients
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Red Panda Ridge at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo May 26.
PHOTOS: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo unveils new red panda exhibit
Huff survived a serious motorcycle crash just a week ago, and says it has taught him a new way...
Auburn man gets a second chance at life